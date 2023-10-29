Two arrested with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 40 mn

Two arrested with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 40 mn

October 29, 2023   08:54 pm

Two persons were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy on Sunday (29 Oct.) with a stock of over 100 kilograms of Kerala cannabis in Vaddukoddai, Jaffna.

Accordingly, the suspects were apprehended while transporting 104 kilograms of Kerala cannabis, packed in 50 parcels which were in three gunny sacks, in a three-wheeler.

The consignment of narcotics is believed to have a street value of Rs. 41 million,  Sri Lanka Navy reported.

Meanwhile, the suspects, aged 25 and 40, were handed over to the Vaddukoddai Police, together with the stock of Kerala cannabis, for onward legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Nurses' union vows to join hands with public for 'Aragalaya' over medical crisis

Nurses' union vows to join hands with public for 'Aragalaya' over medical crisis

Protests against increasing electricity tariffs intensify

Protests against increasing electricity tariffs intensify

Health Minister assures shortage of doctors and nurses will be resolved soon

Health Minister assures shortage of doctors and nurses will be resolved soon

Public service trade unions to launch protest campaign tomorrow

Public service trade unions to launch protest campaign tomorrow

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)