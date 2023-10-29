Two arrested with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 40 mn

Two persons were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy on Sunday (29 Oct.) with a stock of over 100 kilograms of Kerala cannabis in Vaddukoddai, Jaffna.

Accordingly, the suspects were apprehended while transporting 104 kilograms of Kerala cannabis, packed in 50 parcels which were in three gunny sacks, in a three-wheeler.

The consignment of narcotics is believed to have a street value of Rs. 41 million, Sri Lanka Navy reported.

Meanwhile, the suspects, aged 25 and 40, were handed over to the Vaddukoddai Police, together with the stock of Kerala cannabis, for onward legal action.