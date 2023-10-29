Sri Lanka Police plans to eradicate organised crime within next 6 months

Sri Lanka Police plans to eradicate organised crime within next 6 months

October 29, 2023   10:38 pm

Sri Lanka Police have reportedly implemented a number of measures in order to systematically control, and eradicate the operation of organised crime syndicates in the country within the next six months.

Addressing an event in Colombo this afternoon (29 Oct.), Western Province Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Deshabandu Tennakoon noted that most activities related to organised crime are being led by criminal figures living abroad, and thereby vowed that Sri Lanka’s police force is on a mission to eradicate such crimes.

Speaking further in this regard, the Western Province SDIG also raised concerns over the fact that currently, a significant amount of publicity is being given to these activities within the Southern and Western Provinces, with various stories about shootings and other such killings being reported often.

“All these activities are being led by criminals living in foreign countries. Therefore, we have currently implemented plans to systematically control and eradicate these organised criminal networks within the next six months”, the SDIG vowed.

He further urged the public to support the police by informing them of any person who attempts to threaten or extort money from them, and to also come forward with any information regarding such activities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka Police plans to eradicate organised crime within next 6 months (English)

Sri Lanka Police plans to eradicate organised crime within next 6 months (English)

Sri Lanka Police plans to eradicate organised crime within next 6 months (English)

'Progressive' property tax to be imposed from 2025 (English)

'Progressive' property tax to be imposed from 2025 (English)

Opposition Leader discusses women and children's health with UNICEF Regional Director (English)

Opposition Leader discusses women and children's health with UNICEF Regional Director (English)

Vehicle transshipping at Hambantota Port up by 25% in 2023 (English)

Vehicle transshipping at Hambantota Port up by 25% in 2023 (English)

Trade unions call for legal action against those responsible for importing substandard medicines

Trade unions call for legal action against those responsible for importing substandard medicines

Several trade unions to launch protest campaign demanding wage hikes

Several trade unions to launch protest campaign demanding wage hikes

Three persons arrested for extorting former PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake

Three persons arrested for extorting former PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake

Ex-Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne arrested for drunk driving and causing crash

Ex-Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne arrested for drunk driving and causing crash