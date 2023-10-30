Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 02.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern province and in Puttalam district during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala District.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be Northeasterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-25 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.