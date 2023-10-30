12 dead after plane crash in Brazil Amazons region
Video supposedly of the crash site on social media showed flaming wreckage in the forest.

October 30, 2023   07:49 am

Twelve people including a baby, aboard a small aircraft died following a crash in Brazil’s Amazon region on Sunday morning.

As per the statement of government of the northwestern state of Acre, the plane, a single engine Cessna Caravan went down near the main airport in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state, shortly after taking off.

The statement further said that ten passengers, including nine adults and an infant, as well as the pilot and co-pilot died on spot.

As per local press reports, the plane erupted in flames on impact, causing a forest fire in a remote area near Brazil’s border with Peru and Bolivia.

The media reports also said that many of the passengers were returning to the neighboring Amazonas state after receiving medical care.

A video, supposedly of the crash site which is currently on social media showed flaming wreckage amidst the forest.

Earlier in September, fourteen people were killed when a plane crashed while trying to land during a storm in the Amazonas town of Barcelos.

(with inputs from AFP)

--Agencies

