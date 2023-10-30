Two arrested with smuggled insecticides in Kalpitiya

The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 02 suspects along with a stock of smuggled insecticides, during a search operation conducted in the sea areas of Karaitivu and Palliyawatta of Kalpitiya last night (29).

During an operation conducted in the Karaitivu sea area by the SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command, the naval personnel intercepted a suspicious dinghy in the sea area and found 15 sacks of smuggled insecticides within the dinghy and apprehended 02 suspects onboard.

In a subsequent search operation carried out in the Palliyawatta sea area, an additional seven bags of smuggled insecticides, which had been left behind by racketeers, were discovered. It is suspected that the smugglers may have forsaken them in response to the ongoing and persistent naval operations, the navy said.

The suspects held in the operation have been identified as the residents of Kalpitiya and aged 43 and 46.

Meanwhile, the suspects along with smuggled insecticides and the dinghy have been handed over to the Katunayake Customs Preventive Office for onward legal action, according to the navy.