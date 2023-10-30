Controlled price to be imposed on fertilizer?

October 30, 2023   10:04 am

The government has reportedly directed attention on imposing a control price for fertilizers, as a result of the Ministry of Agriculture receiving information that fertilizers are being sold to farmers at higher rates.

However, no final decision has been reached as to whether a control price will be imposed on fertilizers, according to sources.

It is stated that a final decision in this regard will be taken following due investigation of the studies and reports regarding the sale of fertilizers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture mentioned that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has proposed the establishment of a Modern Agriculture Technical Secretariat, and that the Cabinet paper related to the matter will be forwarded to the Cabinet of Ministers next week.

