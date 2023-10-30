Minor flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya

Minor flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya

October 30, 2023   11:41 am

The Department of Irrigation has issued an ‘Amber’ level minor flood warning for some of the low-lying areas of Deduru Oya valley.

The flood warning message, valid until 9.30 a.m. tomorrow (31), states that a considerable rainfall has occurred in some of Upstream, Middle Reach and Downstream catchment areas of Deduru Oya Basin as of 6.00 a.m. today (30).

In addition to that, the Deduru Oya reservoir which is maintained by the Irrigation Department is spilling with a discharge rate of 14,000 cubic feet/sec currently, the department mentioned, adding that there is a possibility of increasing the spill discharge of the reservoir.

By analyzing this situation and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Deduru Oya, there is a possibility of a minor flood situation occurring in low-lying areas of Deduru Oya valley situated in Wariyapola, Nikaweratiya, Mahawa, Kobeigane, Bingiriya, Pallama, Chilaw, Arachchikattuwa and Rasnayakapura Divisional Secretariat (DS) Divisions. 

Therefore, the residents in the aforementioned areas and motorists traveling through those areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard. Disaster Management Authorities are also requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

