Trains disrupted on up-country line due to derailment

Train services on the up-country line have been disrupted owing to a derailment which took place this afternoon (Oct. 30), the Department of Railways said.

Accordingly, a commuter train plying from Badulla to Colombo has derailed between the Kinigama and Heel Oya railway stations at around 11.45 a.m. today.

Efforts are underway in order to restore the train services on the up-country line as soon as possible, according to the department.