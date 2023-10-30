Aswesuma: Aug and Sept payments to be credited in Nov

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe states that “Aswesuma” payments for the month of August will be credited to the beneficiary accounts on Wednesday (Nov. 01).

Meanwhile, the allowance for September will also be credited during the month of November, he said.

Semasinghe further expressed that the “Aswesuma” applicants who were not selected for the benefit scheme due to technical and management issues will be screened once again during “Aswesuma Week”, which is due to be held from 06 to 12 November.

Accordingly, the eligible individuals selected then will receive the benefits with effect from July 2023, the State Minister added.

He made these observations during a press conference held at the Presidential Media Centre today (30).