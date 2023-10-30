Multiple trains cancelled due to shortage of railway guards

Several office trains which are scheduled for this evening (30) will be cancelled due to the shortage of railway guards, according to Sri Lanka Railways.

The department announced that the relevant trains will have to be cancelled, as a result of a number of railway guards not reporting to duty since this morning.

Accordingly, a total of 12 trains including office trains which were scheduled to be operated this morning and evening have been cancelled so far owing to this situation, the Department of Railways stated.