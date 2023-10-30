Former PS chairman arrested for cheating foreign job seeker

Former PS chairman arrested for cheating foreign job seeker

October 30, 2023   05:50 pm

The former Chairman of Niyagama Pradeshiya Sabha, Prasad Ranasinghe Weerakkody, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding an individual by promising employment in South Korea.

The Kalutara Police Special Criminal Investigation Unit said that the former PS chairman was arrested this evening (30).

The suspect is accused of defrauding a sum of over Rs. 3.3 million from an individual by promising him an employment opportunity in South Korea.

The suspect was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Kaluwamodara, Aluthgama.

Police said that according to the complaint, the suspect had obtained money on two occasions to send the victim for employment in South Korea and for various other reasons.

Based on the complaint, a police team arrested the former PS chairman in the Balapitiya town yesterday (29) while he is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today.

