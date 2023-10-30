Two SriLankan flights forced to land in India due to bad weather

Two SriLankan Airlines flights bound for Colombo have made emergency landings at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India due to adverse weather conditions at Katunayake and Mattala airports.

Accordingly, SriLankan Airlines flights UL 365 from Jakarta to Colombo and UL 116 from Male to Colombo have landed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, India due to adverse weather conditions at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake and the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA).