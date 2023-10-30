Two SriLankan flights forced to land in India due to bad weather

Two SriLankan flights forced to land in India due to bad weather

October 30, 2023   07:41 pm

Two SriLankan Airlines flights bound for Colombo have made emergency landings at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India due to adverse weather conditions at Katunayake and Mattala airports. 

Accordingly, SriLankan Airlines flights UL 365 from Jakarta to Colombo and UL 116 from Male to Colombo have landed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, India due to adverse weather conditions at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake and the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine -2023.10.30

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine -2023.10.30

Several public sector trade unions stage protests demanding salary hike

Several public sector trade unions stage protests demanding salary hike

Opposition Leader seeks UNICEF's maximum support to enhance healthcare and education in Sri Lanka UNICEF

Opposition Leader seeks UNICEF's maximum support to enhance healthcare and education in Sri Lanka UNICEF

Turkish Airlines commences direct flights to Sri Lanka

Turkish Airlines commences direct flights to Sri Lanka

Public Health Inspectors launch two-day island-wide strike

Public Health Inspectors launch two-day island-wide strike

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.29

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.29

Sri Lanka Police plans to eradicate organised crime within next 6 months (English)

Sri Lanka Police plans to eradicate organised crime within next 6 months (English)