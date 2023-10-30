Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval

Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval

October 30, 2023   09:19 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that the proposed Electricity Sector Reforms Bill was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers today (30) for its observations and approval.

Taking into ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Wijesekara stated that the proposed reforms will unbundle the services of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), improve efficiency, transparency, competition and also allow private sector participation in the electricity industry. 

He said the Bill was prepared over the last 10 months with the assistance of energy and legal experts from development agencies and industry stakeholders.

Furthermore, the Energy Minister expressed that the Bill received the certification of the Attorney General last week after the proposed amendments by the AG’s Department was incorporated by the Legal Draftsman’s Department. 

Once the Cabinet of Ministers approves the Bill, it will be gazetted and tabled in the Parliament for approval, he added.

