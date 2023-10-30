Three injured after tree falls on bus in Kosgama

Three injured after tree falls on bus in Kosgama

October 30, 2023   10:38 pm

Three individuals have been injured after a tree fell on a private passenger bus at Aluthambalama in Kosgama, Ada Derana reporter said.

Amidst the heavy downpour this evening (30), a tree had fallen on a private bus operating on route No. 122 (Colombo–Avissawella), while the bus was travelling from the direction of Colombo towards Avissawella, he said.

However, it is reported that the vehicular movement on the Colombo – Avissawella main road has also been disrupted, owing to the incident.

UPDATE:
The section of the High-Level Road which was blocked in the Kosgama area, as a result of the incident, has now been restored for vehicular movement, following the removal of the tree with the efforts of the police officers together with local residents, a spokesman for Kosgama Police said.

