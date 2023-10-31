Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

October 31, 2023   08:01 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 02.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Eastern province during the morning too, it said.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala District.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be Northeasterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-25 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval (English)

Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval (English)

Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval (English)

Public sector trade unions stage protests across the island demanding salary hike (English)

Public sector trade unions stage protests across the island demanding salary hike (English)

Over 1.1 million tourist arrivals recorded so far this year - SLTDA (English)

Over 1.1 million tourist arrivals recorded so far this year - SLTDA (English)

Public sector salaries to be increased through Budget  President tells Cabinet (English)

Public sector salaries to be increased through Budget  President tells Cabinet (English)

Electricity Consumers' Association to stage protest march in Colombo on Nov. 01

Electricity Consumers' Association to stage protest march in Colombo on Nov. 01

Finance Ministry to launch 'Aswasuma Week' to expedite resolution of beneficiary issues

Finance Ministry to launch 'Aswasuma Week' to expedite resolution of beneficiary issues

Will have to impose new tax on public to increase wages of govt employees - Bandula

Will have to impose new tax on public to increase wages of govt employees - Bandula

Public sector trade unions stage protests across the island demanding salary hike

Public sector trade unions stage protests across the island demanding salary hike