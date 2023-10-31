Two SriLankan flights reach Colombo after diversion to India

Two SriLankan flights reach Colombo after diversion to India

October 31, 2023   09:06 am

The two Colombo-bound flights of SriLankan Airlines, which were diverted to India last evening (Oct. 30) due to bad weather, have touched down on the island.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the two flights had reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night itself.

The national carrier’s flights UL365 from Jakarta to Colombo and UL116 from Malé to Colombo were descended to Thiruvananthapuram Airport in India due to the adverse weather conditions near the BIA and Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA).

Accordingly, Flight UL365 had reached the island at around 9:38 p.m. while Flight UL116 touched down at 10:12 p.m.

