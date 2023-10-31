Three including woman arrested over extortion and murder attempt

Police have arrested three suspects including a woman, who had aided and abetted an attempted murder and extortion of money.

The trio was taken into custody last night (Oct. 30) by the officers of Police Special Task Force (STF) and were handed over to Kandana Police for onward investigations.

The suspects, aged 31, 42 and 32 years, are reportedly residents of Kiriwaththuduwa, Dompe and Udugampola areas.

Police said they had aided and abetted a shooting incident and tried to extort money amounting to Rs. 2 million from a man residing in Kandana area.

The arrested woman is said to be the mastermind behind the shooting which took place in Kandana on August 04, 2023.

The STF officers also seized 57 rounds of live ammunition, a mobile phone and a vehicle belonging to the suspects.

Kandana Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.