Three including woman arrested over extortion and murder attempt

October 31, 2023   09:50 am

Police have arrested three suspects including a woman, who had aided and abetted an attempted murder and extortion of money.

The trio was taken into custody last night (Oct. 30) by the officers of Police Special Task Force (STF) and were handed over to Kandana Police for onward investigations.

The suspects, aged 31, 42 and 32 years, are reportedly residents of Kiriwaththuduwa, Dompe and Udugampola areas.

Police said they had aided and abetted a shooting incident and tried to extort money amounting to Rs. 2 million from a man residing in Kandana area.

The arrested woman is said to be the mastermind behind the shooting which took place in Kandana on August 04, 2023.

The STF officers also seized 57 rounds of live ammunition, a mobile phone and a vehicle belonging to the suspects.

Kandana Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval (English)

Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval (English)

Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval (English)

Public sector trade unions stage protests across the island demanding salary hike (English)

Public sector trade unions stage protests across the island demanding salary hike (English)

Over 1.1 million tourist arrivals recorded so far this year - SLTDA (English)

Over 1.1 million tourist arrivals recorded so far this year - SLTDA (English)

Public sector salaries to be increased through Budget  President tells Cabinet (English)

Public sector salaries to be increased through Budget  President tells Cabinet (English)

Electricity Consumers' Association to stage protest march in Colombo on Nov. 01

Electricity Consumers' Association to stage protest march in Colombo on Nov. 01

Finance Ministry to launch 'Aswasuma Week' to expedite resolution of beneficiary issues

Finance Ministry to launch 'Aswasuma Week' to expedite resolution of beneficiary issues

Will have to impose new tax on public to increase wages of govt employees - Bandula

Will have to impose new tax on public to increase wages of govt employees - Bandula

Public sector trade unions stage protests across the island demanding salary hike

Public sector trade unions stage protests across the island demanding salary hike