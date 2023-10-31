Hotline for complaints on vendors selling rice above MRP

October 31, 2023   10:47 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has introduced a hotline for the general public to inform of the vendors selling rice at higher rates beyond the maximum retail price (MRP) introduced by the government and those who are hoarding the stocks.

As such, the complaints can be submitted through the hotline 1977.

Meanwhile, the Authority has initiated raids in search of such vendors.

A senior official of the CAA pointed out that according to the government’s price controls imposed on rice, neither Red nor White Nadu Rice can be sold above Rs. 220 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the maximum retail price for Keeri Samba is set at Rs. 260, Samba Rice at Rs. 230, and Red or White Raw Rice at Rs. 210 per kilogram.

In the meantime, there are reports of a shortage of Keeri Samba in the local market with the product being unavailable at most of the supermarkets and Lanka Sathosa outlets across the island for nearly a month.

