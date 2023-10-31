Drunk driving accident: Fmr SDIG Ravi Seneviratne granted bail

Former Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) (Retd.) Ravi Seneviratne, who was arrested and remanded over drunk driving and causing a multiple-vehicle collision, has been granted bail.

He was produced before the Mount Lavinia Additional Magistrate Sanjaya L.M. Wijesinghe earlier today.

Accordingly, former SDIG Seneviratne was released on a surety bond of Rs. 100,000 and a cash bail of Rs. 2,500.

He was arrested on Sunday (Oct. 29) and remanded until November 01, on the orders of Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

The former senior police officer had reportedly crashed his vehicle against three other vehicles on Marine Drive on October 28, while driving under the influence of alcohol.