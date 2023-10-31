The representatives from the international and regional multilateral organizations have convened for a roundtable discussion with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and other Sri Lankan government officials in Colombo today (31).

The discussion was attended by representatives of the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), IFCA, Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), USAID, European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN).

This comes as a follow-up to the previous roundtable discussion in December 2022, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The focus of today’s discussion was on the government’s reform programs aimed at moving from crisis to recovery and sustainable growth & they discussed challenges, opportunities and commitments for Sri Lanka’s development, according to the PMD.