Global organizations convene roundtable discussion on Sri Lankas reform programs

Global organizations convene roundtable discussion on Sri Lankas reform programs

October 31, 2023   12:17 pm

The representatives from the international and regional multilateral organizations have convened for a roundtable discussion with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and other Sri Lankan government officials in Colombo today (31).

The discussion was attended by representatives of the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), IFCA, Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), USAID, European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN).

This comes as a follow-up to the previous roundtable discussion in December 2022, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The focus of today’s discussion was on the government’s reform programs aimed at moving from crisis to recovery and sustainable growth & they discussed challenges, opportunities and commitments for Sri Lanka’s development, according to the PMD.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval (English)

Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval (English)

Public sector trade unions stage protests across the island demanding salary hike (English)

Public sector trade unions stage protests across the island demanding salary hike (English)

Over 1.1 million tourist arrivals recorded so far this year - SLTDA (English)

Over 1.1 million tourist arrivals recorded so far this year - SLTDA (English)

Public sector salaries to be increased through Budget  President tells Cabinet (English)

Public sector salaries to be increased through Budget  President tells Cabinet (English)

Electricity Consumers' Association to stage protest march in Colombo on Nov. 01

Electricity Consumers' Association to stage protest march in Colombo on Nov. 01

Finance Ministry to launch 'Aswasuma Week' to expedite resolution of beneficiary issues

Finance Ministry to launch 'Aswasuma Week' to expedite resolution of beneficiary issues

Will have to impose new tax on public to increase wages of govt employees - Bandula

Will have to impose new tax on public to increase wages of govt employees - Bandula