Court to reveal cause of Dinesh Schaffters death tomorrow
October 31, 2023 01:15 pm
The five-member experts’ committee comprising Judicial Medical Officers appointed to uncover the actual cause of death of the renowned businessman Dinesh Schaffter has submitted its report on the post-mortems to the Colombo Additional Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.
Accordingly, the court is slated to announce its determination on the cause of the businessman’s death tomorrow (Nov. 01), according to the reporter.