The Court of Appeal has ordered the petition filed seeking the disqualification of State Minister Diana Gamage’s parliamentary seat to be dismissed, subject to a fee.

Social activist Oshala Herath had filed the petition seeking a writ order disqualifying the state minister from holding a parliamentary seat, since she also holds British citizenship.

Appeals Court President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne told the open court that the petition is being revoked in agreement with the majority of the three-judge bench.

The verdict was originally scheduled to be delivered on October 18, however, it was deferred until today.