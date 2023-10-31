Marginal increase in Colombos inflation in October

October 31, 2023   03:52 pm

The overall rate of inflation as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis has increased to 1.5% in October 2023 from 1.3% in September 2023.

In its latest report, the Department of Census & Statistics (DCS) said the Y-o-Y inflation of food group remained unchanged at -5.2% in October and September. Meanwhile, the Y-o-Y inflation non-food group increased to 4.9% in October from 4.7% in September.

For the month of October 2023, the contribution to inflation by food commodities was -1.76%, while the contribution of non-food items was 3.25%. The DCS said this was mainly due to the increase in value change in groups of housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels, education, clothing & footwear, alcoholic beverages, tobacco & narcotic, recreation & culture, health, miscellaneous goods & services, and communication.

A decrease in value change was reported for the groups of furnishing household equipment & routine household maintenance, restaurants & hotels and transport, the DCS said further.

 

