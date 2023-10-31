Bus strike launched on Negombo - Ja-Ela route

The drivers of the private passenger transport buses operating on the route from Ja-Ela to Negombo (Route No. 273) have launched a strike, owing to a conflict that has taken place with several officials attached to the Welisara Bus Depot.

The drivers who are on strike allege that a group of officials from the Welisara SLTB Bus Depot had attacked them recently.

However, it is reported that a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Bus Depot in Ja-Ela has been deployed on the route in question with the intervention of the Officer-In-Charge of the Ja-Ela Police Station, in order to avoid causing inconvenience to commuters.

Ja-Ela Police have initiated investigations into the alleged attack on bus drivers, which is alleged to have been carried out by certain officials from the Welisara Bus Depot.