Bus strike launched on Negombo - Ja-Ela route

Bus strike launched on Negombo - Ja-Ela route

October 31, 2023   04:29 pm

The drivers of the private passenger transport buses operating on the route from Ja-Ela to Negombo (Route No. 273) have launched a strike, owing to a conflict that has taken place with several officials attached to the Welisara Bus Depot.

The drivers who are on strike allege that a group of officials from the Welisara SLTB Bus Depot had attacked them recently.

However, it is reported that a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Bus Depot in Ja-Ela has been deployed on the route in question with the intervention of the Officer-In-Charge of the Ja-Ela Police Station, in order to avoid causing inconvenience to commuters.

Ja-Ela Police have initiated investigations into the alleged attack on bus drivers, which is alleged to have been carried out by certain officials from the Welisara Bus Depot.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three injured after tree falls on bus in Kosgama

Three injured after tree falls on bus in Kosgama

Three injured after tree falls on bus in Kosgama

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.31

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.31

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA NMRA

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA NMRA

Woman and paramour arrested over death of her husband

Woman and paramour arrested over death of her husband

Heavy rainfall continues across the island; Spill gates of several reservoirs opened

Heavy rainfall continues across the island; Spill gates of several reservoirs opened

15-year-old girl abducted in Anuradhapura 15

15-year-old girl abducted in Anuradhapura 15

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval (English)

Electricity Sector Reforms Bill submitted for Cabinet approval (English)