Next electricity tariff revision expected in April

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says electricity tariffs will be revised again on April 01, 2024.

Addressing a special media briefing in Colombo, the lawmaker mentioned that electricity tariffs would not be revised in January 2024 as the rates were already subjected to an amendment this month.

Earlier today, the government said the Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted a proposal to revise electricity tariffs every 3 months.

The proposal had been jointly furnished by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera.

As per the existing general policy guidelines on electricity supply, the electricity charges are reviewed every six months. However, the government said, taking into account the inconveniences that the members of the public are facing, it was decided that electricity tariff revision should be done quarterly.