More trains cancelled due to shortage of engine drivers
October 31, 2023 04:52 pm
The Department of Railways states that nearly 08 trains have been cancelled this morning and evening (31) as well, owing to the shortage of engine drivers.
A total 12 trains were reported to have been cancelled yesterday (30), as a result of the same situation.
Meanwhile, it is reported that the Department of Railways has not recruited any engine drives to the railway service, and that there is a shortage of around 150 engine drivers within the department.