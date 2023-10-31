New CA bench named for hearing of petitions against Sanath Nishantha

A new Appeals Court judge bench was named today (Oct. 31) for the hearing of the petitions filed against State Minister Sanath Nishantha over contempt of court.

Accordingly, Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola will sit for the petition hearing, Appeals Court President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne has announced.

The next petition hearing has been fixed for November 13.

The petitions were put forward by Attorneys-at-Law Priyalal Sirisena, Vijith Kumara and the Judicial Service Association of Sri Lanka.

The petitioners alleged that the state minister had tarnished the honour and image of the judiciary by expressing critical views on how the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement. Nishantha had made the remarks while addressing a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) headquarters on 23 August 2022.

On October 27, it was revealed that Justice Chamath Morais had recused himself from the petition hearing. The recusal was attributed to the previous delivery of an order, while serving in the judicial zone of Chilaw, to place Sanath Nishantha in remand custody.