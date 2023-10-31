Fuel prices revised from midnight today
October 31, 2023 10:07 pm
Fuel prices will be revised with effect from midnight today (Oct. 31), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) announced.
The price revision is as follows:
• Petrol 92 Octane - Rs. 356 (reduced by Rs. 9)
• Petrol Octane 95 - Rs. 423 (increased by Rs. 3)
• Auto Diesel - Rs. 356 (increased by Rs. 5)
• Super Diesel - Rs. 431 (increased by Rs. 10)
• Kerosene - Rs.249 (increased by Rs.7)
Meanwhile, the Lanka IOC – the local subsidiary of the Indian Oil Corporation – also announced that it would revise its rates in keeping with Ceypetco’s price amendment.