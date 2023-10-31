Fuel prices revised from midnight today Fuel prices will be revised with effect from midnight today (Oct. 31), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) announced. The price revision is as follows: • Petrol 92 Octane - Rs. 356 (reduced by Rs. 9)

• Petrol Octane 95 - Rs. 423 (increased by Rs. 3)

• Auto Diesel - Rs. 356 (increased by Rs. 5)

• Super Diesel - Rs. 431 (increased by Rs. 10)

• Kerosene - Rs.249 (increased by Rs.7) Meanwhile, the Lanka IOC – the local subsidiary of the Indian Oil Corporation – also announced that it would revise its rates in keeping with Ceypetco’s price amendment.

