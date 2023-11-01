Two suspects including the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court registrar, who were arrested over several allegations including the forging of documents, have been further remanded until November 08.

The first accused, the registrar was arrested on October 13 and the second accused was arrested four days later on charges of forging documents indicating that a suspect’s foreign travel ban was lifted by the court. It was reported that the counterfeit documents had directed the Controller General of Immigration & Emigration to permit the suspect to travel overseas.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage had lodged a complaint with the CID against the registrar in question.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded statements from two officers of the Immigration & Emigration Department with regard to the said incident.

In addition, statements have been obtained from at least 10 staff members of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.