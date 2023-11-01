Heavy showers of about 100mm expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 02.00 p.m.

Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers will occur in Eastern, North-Central and Northwestern provinces and in Matale and Badulla districts during the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-25 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.