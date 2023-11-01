Sinopec also revises fuel prices

Sinopec Energy Lanka (Pvt) Limited – the Beijing-based oil and gas giant’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka – has also revised the prices of its petroleum products in keeping with the amended rates announced by Ceypetco and Lanka IOC.

Sinopec’s revised prices are as follows:

• Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 356 (reduced by Rs. 2)

• Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 423 (increased by Rs. 3)

• Auto Diesel – Rs. 356 (increased by Rs. 8)

• Super Diesel – Rs. 431 (increased by Rs. 14)

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) on Tuesday (Oct. 31) announced a price revision with effect from today.

Ceypetco’s revised prices are as follows:

• Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 356 (reduced by Rs. 9)

• Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 423 (increased by Rs. 3)

• Auto Diesel – Rs. 356 (increased by Rs. 5)

• Super Diesel – Rs. 431 (increased by Rs. 10)

• Kerosene – Rs.249 (increased by Rs.7)

Meanwhile, the Lanka IOC – the local subsidiary of the Indian Oil Corporation – also announced that it would amend the rates of its petroleum products, in line with Ceypetco’s price review.