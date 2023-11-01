Bids called for divestiture of SriLankan Airlines

Bids called for divestiture of SriLankan Airlines

November 1, 2023   08:53 am

The government has called for bids for the divestiture of the debt-ridden national carrier SriLankan Airlines, Minister of Ports, Shipping & Aviation says.

As such, Invitations to Tenders (ITTs) have been published using local and foreign media and websites, according to Minister Nimal Siripala De Silva.

The divestiture is planned to be completed through a two-stage competitive bidding process; namely RFQ (Request for Qualification) and RFP (Request for Proposals for the Proposed Transaction).

Last month, Minister De Silva, joining Ada Derana’s “State of the Nation” program, addressed the reports alleging that the government is planning to sell off the national carrier by the end of 2024. Denying the claims, the Aviation Minister reiterated that the government intends to retain 51% of SriLankan Airlines’ shares and divest the remaining 49%.

He had mentioned that running the national carrier as a joint venture is the solution as SriLankan is in debt. The airline’s total debt amounts to USD 1.2 billion.

Founded in 1979, SriLankan Airlines operated with a fleet of 24 Airbus A320 and A330 aircraft and has a route network of 126 destinations in 61 countries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA (English)

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA (English)

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA (English)

Next electricity tariff revision expected in April (English)

Next electricity tariff revision expected in April (English)

Turkish Airlines resumes direct flights to Colombo (English)

Turkish Airlines resumes direct flights to Colombo (English)

Cabinet nod to raise VAT from January 2024 (English)

Cabinet nod to raise VAT from January 2024 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.10.31

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.10.31

Public sector trade unions say salary hike futile if taxes are increased

Public sector trade unions say salary hike futile if taxes are increased

Sajith slams govt's plans for VAT increase, quarterly electricity tariff revision

Sajith slams govt's plans for VAT increase, quarterly electricity tariff revision

Electricity tariffs to be amended quarterly; next revision expected in April

Electricity tariffs to be amended quarterly; next revision expected in April