Colombo - Divulapitiya main road blocked due to protest

November 1, 2023   10:01 am

The Colombo - Divulapitiya main road has been completely blocked at Horagasmulla for vehicular movement due to a protest, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Electricity Consumers’ Association has organized the relevant demonstration protesting the recent electricity tariff hike.

UPDATE: 
Police have arrested six individuals including Sanjeewa Dhammika, the Secretary of the Electricity Consumers’ Association and a Buddhist monk during the protest march at Horagasmulla on the Colombo - Divulapitiya main road against the increase in electricity tariffs.

