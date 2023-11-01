Train cancellations continue amid engine driver shortage

The Department of Railways said 08 more trains were cancelled so far today (Nov. 01), owing to the shortage of engine drivers.

On Tuesday (31), 08 scheduled trains were cancelled for the same reason, while a total of 12 trains were reported to have been cancelled the day before (30).

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Department of Railways has not recruited any engine drivers to the railway service, and that there is a shortage of around 150 engine drivers within the department.