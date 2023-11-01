Rockfall disrupts traffic on Hatton - Balangoda main road

Rockfall disrupts traffic on Hatton - Balangoda main road

November 1, 2023   12:38 pm

Traffic on the Hatton - Balangoda main road has been disrupted after a mound of rocks fell on to the road in the Marathenna area.

The rockfall is believed to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday (01 Nov.), as a result of the heavy downpour in the area.

Subsequently, traffic on the Hatton - Balangoda main road was restricted to one lane, Ada Derana learns.

Meanwhile, the Nuwara-Eliya District Disaster Management Unit has also urged the public to remain vigilant when travelling on the Hatton - Balangoda main road, particularly near the Dethanagala Reserve, adding that it is prone to landslides and treefalls.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA (English)

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA (English)

Next electricity tariff revision expected in April (English)

Next electricity tariff revision expected in April (English)

Turkish Airlines resumes direct flights to Colombo (English)

Turkish Airlines resumes direct flights to Colombo (English)

Cabinet nod to raise VAT from January 2024 (English)

Cabinet nod to raise VAT from January 2024 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.10.31

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.10.31

Public sector trade unions say salary hike futile if taxes are increased

Public sector trade unions say salary hike futile if taxes are increased

Sajith slams govt's plans for VAT increase, quarterly electricity tariff revision

Sajith slams govt's plans for VAT increase, quarterly electricity tariff revision