Rockfall disrupts traffic on Hatton - Balangoda main road

Traffic on the Hatton - Balangoda main road has been disrupted after a mound of rocks fell on to the road in the Marathenna area.

The rockfall is believed to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday (01 Nov.), as a result of the heavy downpour in the area.

Subsequently, traffic on the Hatton - Balangoda main road was restricted to one lane, Ada Derana learns.

Meanwhile, the Nuwara-Eliya District Disaster Management Unit has also urged the public to remain vigilant when travelling on the Hatton - Balangoda main road, particularly near the Dethanagala Reserve, adding that it is prone to landslides and treefalls.