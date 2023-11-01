GMOA to launch series of token strikes from tomorrow

November 1, 2023   03:02 pm

Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says its members plan to launch a series of 24-hour strikes at provincial level from tomorrow (Nov. 02).

This was communicated by GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge, during a press briefing held today.

The strikes will commence at 8 a.m. and will continue until 8 a.m. the following day. However, functions at maternity, cancer, children’s, and nephrology hospitals as well as at tri-forces hospitals will not be affected by this trade union action, the GMOA assured.

Accordingly, medical officers in all state hospitals in Uva Province will go on a token strike tomorrow, while medical officers in Northern, North Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces are planning to stage token strikes on November 03, 06, and 07, respectively.

On November 08, token strikes are expected at hospitals in Central and Eastern provinces.

Medical officers in Southern and North Central provinces will join the series of token strikes on November 09, followed by medical officers in Western Province on November 10.

The GMOA said the authorities, who have turned a blind eye to the issues it has raised, should take the responsibility for the inconveniences faced by the patients as a result of these token strikes.

In addition to the token strikes, protest too are planned to be staged within each province on the designated dates.

If the authorities keep disregarding their issues, the GMOA said it would resort to an island-wide continuous.

