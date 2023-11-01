Amber alert issued for severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for severe lightning, to be effective until 11.30 p.m. on today (Nov. 01).

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara Districts.

Heavy showers of about 100 mm can be expected at some places, according to the department.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity, it added.

Furthermore, the pubic have been advised to take the following actions in the event of severe lightning;

• Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

• Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms

• Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms

• Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.

• Beware of fallen trees and power lines

• For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities

