Amber alert issued for severe lightning

Amber alert issued for severe lightning

November 1, 2023   04:17 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for severe lightning, to be effective until 11.30 p.m. on today (Nov. 01).

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara Districts.

Heavy showers of about 100 mm can be expected at some places, according to the department.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity, it added.

Furthermore, the pubic have been advised to take the following actions in the event of severe lightning;
• Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
• Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms
• Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms
• Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.
• Beware of fallen trees and power lines
• For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.01

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Sri Lanka

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Sri Lanka

CID arrests owner of company responsible for importing substandard immunoglobulin

CID arrests owner of company responsible for importing substandard immunoglobulin

Patients inconvenienced as hospital minor staff launch strike demanding higher salaries

Patients inconvenienced as hospital minor staff launch strike demanding higher salaries

Several including monk arrested during protest march against electricity tariffs

Several including monk arrested during protest march against electricity tariffs

Lanka IOC, CPC and Sinopec revise fuel prices

Lanka IOC, CPC and Sinopec revise fuel prices

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA (English)

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA (English)