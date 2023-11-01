Six arrested during protest against increased electricity tariffs granted bail

The six persons arrested while protesting against the increased electricity tariffs at Horagasmulla on the Colombo - Divulapitiya main road this morning (01 Nov.) have been granted bail.

Accordingly, the six persons, including Sanjeewa Dhammika, the Secretary of the Electricity Consumers’ Association and Rev. Balangoda Kassapa Thero, were released on a surety bail of Rs.100,000 each

The group was granted bail on orders of the Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court.