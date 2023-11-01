Private sector presents proposals to boost revenue and efficiency in public sector

November 1, 2023   06:34 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has met several private sector representatives today (Nov. 01) and discussed the reform programs aimed at moving from crisis to recovery and sustainable growth, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

During the discussions, the private sector representatives have presented proposals to increase revenue and improve efficiency in the public sector, according to the PMD.

