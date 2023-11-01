Warning issued as water levels in Udawalawe Reservoir rise

People residing on the banks of the Walawe River have been warned to remain vigilant and refrain from using the water body, in light of the rising levels water levels in the Udawalawe Reservoir.

Accordingly, the Mahaweli Development Authority warned that the sluice gates of the Udawalawe Resrvoir may be opened at any time, as water levels keep rising owing to the heavy downpour.

Thus, people residing in low-lying areas near the Walawe River, Udawalawe Reservoir and the Ambalantota area have been advised to exercise cautious.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department reported that minor flooding has been reported in some areas around the Attanagalu Oya and Kuda Oya.