Parliamentary schedule for 2024 Budget

The Second Reading of Appropriation Bill (Budget) for the fiscal year 2024 (the Budget Speech) is to be presented to the Parliament by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, at 12 noon on 13 November.

Thereafter, the Second Reading of the 2024 Budget will be debated for a period of one week, from the 14 to 21 November.

The vote for the Second Reading of the Budget is scheduled to be held at 06:00 p.m. on 21 November, following which the Committee Stage debate will be held for a period of 19 days from 22 November – 13 December.

Accordingly, the vote on the Third Reading of the 2024 Budget is slated to be held at 06:00 p.m. on 13 December.

Accordingly, during the period in which the Budget is slated to be debated, the debate is scheduled to be held from 09:30 a.m. to 06:30 p.m. every day, while the Adjournment debate will be held from 06:00 p.m. to 06:30 p.m. everyday, except on the date of vote.