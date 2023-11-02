Afternoon thundershowers expected in many areas today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in many provinces of the island after 2 p.m. today (Nov. 02), the Meteorology Department says.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers will occur in Eastern province and in Hambantota and Jaffna districts during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.