New members appointed to Public Service Commissions education and health committees

November 2, 2023   09:47 am

New members have been appointed to the Health Service Committee and Education Service Committee of the Public Service Commission for a period of two years.

This was communicated in a special gazette notification published by the Public Service Commission’s secretary on October 31, 2023.

The appointments came into effect retrospectively from October 02.

New members of the Health Service Committee are as follows:
Mrs. T.M.L.C. Senarathna (chairman)
Dr. Ananda Hapugoda
Mr. Nimal Saranathissa

Among the duties and functions of the Health Service Committee are the appointment, confirmation and promotion of medical officers, dental officers, and Ayurvedic medical officers to Preliminary Grade. The committee members also oversee the annual transfers and special appeals on transfers, granting of concessions for Efficiency Bar Examinations as well as provision of observations and recommendations to Public Service Commission on transfer appeals.

New members of the Education Service Committee are as follows:
Mr. J.A. Ranjith (chairman)
Mrs. M.N.K. Weerasekara
Mrs. W.M.N.J. Pushpakumara

The Education Service Committee, among other duties and functions, is tasked with recruitment in accordance with approved service minutes/schemes of recruitment, confirmation in service, termination of service, reversion to the former post, appointment on the basis of acting/attending to duties, release (permanent/temporary), resignation from service, consideration of appeals against vacation of post notices, reappointment to the service/post, retirement (except normal retirement) and re-employment of retired public officers on contract basis.

