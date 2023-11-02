Sri Lankan players to wear black armbands as tribute to Uncle Percy

November 2, 2023   01:52 pm

Sri Lanka players will wear black armbands during today’s game vs. India to pay tribute to the late Percy Abeysekera, the legendary cheerleader.

Abeysekera was an integral part of the game of cricket in Sri Lanka and played a pivotal role from beyond the boundary line to support and motivate the players.

His towering legacy spans across Sri Lanka’s pre- and post-Test eras, and his name will remain etched forever among cricket lovers.

Sri Lanka’s legendary cheerleader on the cricket field Percy Abeysekera, affectionately known as ‘Uncle Percy’, has passed away at the age of 87.

A well-known well-wisher and volunteer cheerleader for the Sri Lanka cricket team for decades, he had been receiving medical treatment due to a long-standing illness. 

Born on the 30th of July, 1936, Percy Abeysekara recently marked his 87th birthday with a celebration.

Sri Lanka mascot and superfan, Uncle Percy attended Sri Lankan cricket matches for more than five decades, and had gained global prominence during the 1996 World Cup.

