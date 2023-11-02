Special commodity levy on sugar increased to Rs. 50

Special commodity levy on sugar increased to Rs. 50

November 2, 2023   03:24 pm

The Special Commodity Levy imposed on imported sugar has been increased to Rs. 50 per kilogram by the Ministry of Finance, through a government notification.

Accordingly, the revised levy will come into effect from today (02), and will be valid for a period of one year until 02 November 2024.

The relevant government notification has been issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, by virtue of the powers vested to him under the Section 2 of the Special Commodity Levy Act No.48 of 2007.

Thus, the existing Special Commodity Levy of 25 cents per kilogram has been increased to Rs. 50 per kilogram.

