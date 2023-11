The licenses of five liquor manufacturing companies have been suspended, due to failure to pay taxes in time, sources said on Thursday (02 Nov.).

Accordingly, the distillery licenses of Synergy Distilleries (Pvt) Ltd, Finnland Distilleries Corporation (Pvt) Ltd, Wayamba Distilleries, W M Mendis & Co Ltd and the Randenigala Distilleries Lanka (Pvt) Ltd were suspended, the source said