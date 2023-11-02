Sathosa slashes prices of several food items

Lanka Sathosa has decided to reduce the prices of several essential food items including milk powder.

Accordingly, the price of a 400-gram packet of milk powder has been reduced by Rs. 22, bringing down its price to Rs. 948.

The new price revision has come into effect from yesterday (01).

Meanwhile, the price of 1 kilogram of Green grams has been reduced by Rs. 77, while the Chick Pea price has been reduced by Rs. 09 per kilogram.

The new price of 1kg of Green grams is Rs. 998 and Chick Peas remain at Rs. 540.