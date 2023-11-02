Orientation program initiated for 10 new Sri Lankan envoys

November 2, 2023   05:00 pm

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry inaugurated a two-week orientation program for the Heads of Mission designate of Sri Lanka on November 01, 2023.

The lawmaker has outlined key aspects of Sri Lanka’s foreign policy priorities of the current government under the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Heads of Mission have been appointed at a critical juncture where they are called upon to play an important role in supporting Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, he has said further. 

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane spoke on the role of a Head of Mission as a manager and leader and highlighted challenges faced by Heads of Mission in today’s context.

The orientation program will cover key areas of focus for Sri Lanka Missions abroad including trade and investment, foreign employment, tourism, consular affairs and public diplomacy.

The program will also include visits to the Northern, Eastern and Southern Provinces as well as interactions with key interlocutors in the private sector and civil society.

The following are the newly appointed Heads of Mission:
• Ambassador-designate to Italy Satyajit Rodrigo (SLFS)
• Ambassador-designate to Egypt Madurika Weninger (SLFS)
• High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh Dharamapala Weerakkody (SLFS)
• High Commissioner-designate to Singapore Senerath Dissanayake (SLFS)
• Ambassador-designate to Belgium and the European Union Chandana Weerasena (SLFS)
• High Commissioner-designate to India Kshenuka Senewiratne (retd. SLFS)
• High Commissioner-designate to Pakistan Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne
• Ambassador-designate to Nepal Air Marshal Sudharshan Pathirana
• Ambassador-designate to Cuba Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne
• High Commissioner-designate to the UK Rohitha Bogollagama

