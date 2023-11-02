Three injured after tree falls on several vehicles

Three persons have been injured after a tree reportedly fell on several vehicles along the Kundasale – Theldeniya main road.

Accordingly, three persons were injured while a grocery store, van and a three-wheeler were damaged in the incident which occurred in the Warapitiya area along the Kundasale – Theldeniya main road.

It was further reported that the three injured persons including a female were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.