Bangladesh gifts essential medicines worth USD 1 mn to Sri Lanka

November 2, 2023   05:53 pm

The Government of Bangladesh has gifted a consignment of essential medicine to Sri Lanka with a total value of USD 1 million.

The handover ceremony had taken place at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka today (02). The consignment is supplied by Essential Drugs Company Limited of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, during a courtesy call made by the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Tareq Md Ariful Islama on Health Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana recently, the High Commissioner has emphasized that the consignment of medicines include 54 types of essential drugs, particularly those for cancer and kidney treatments. 

Health Minister Pathirana, who expressed his gratitude towards the government of Bangladesh for their eager response to the request made by Sri Lanka and taking action for the grant of this pharmaceutical consignment as medical aid.

Furthermore, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka has also discussed the need to prepare a long-term programme at state level regarding the procurement of medicines between the two countries as a remedy for the shortage of medicines in Sri Lanka.

 

